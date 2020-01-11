Pinnacle Bank Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pinnacle Bank cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 511.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $9,741,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.49 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1698 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

