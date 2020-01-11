Pinnacle Bank Trims Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Pinnacle Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 818.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 2.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

