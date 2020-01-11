Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

RPG opened at $128.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $103.47 and a 1-year high of $129.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

