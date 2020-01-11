Pinnacle Bank Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Schlumberger by 14.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,824,000 after purchasing an additional 266,740 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Schlumberger by 378.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 131,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,915 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 27.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 46.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

SLB stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

