Pinnacle Bank Cuts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

NYSE:PPG opened at $128.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.41 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

