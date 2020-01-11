Kwmg LLC Acquires Shares of 4,540 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 39,054 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.929 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

