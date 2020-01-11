Kwmg LLC Buys 262 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 939,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 867,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 705,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $645,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,137,433.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,406 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

