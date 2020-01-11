Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 215.22 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 213 ($2.80), 159,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 219,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of $378.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 212.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Company Profile (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

