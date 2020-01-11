Kwmg LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $2,961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $1,090,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $171.53 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.11.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.91.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

