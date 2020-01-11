Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.95 Million

Analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will announce $29.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.60 million and the lowest is $28.76 million. Fluidigm reported sales of $32.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full year sales of $114.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.56 million to $115.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $122.34 million, with estimates ranging from $120.92 million to $124.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Fluidigm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FLDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluidigm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 21,055.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 105.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 148.6% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLDM stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $240.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

