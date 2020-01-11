Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Price Up 31%

Nascent Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:NBIO)’s stock price rose 31% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 3,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBIO)

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

