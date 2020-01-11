CQS New City High Yield Fund (LON:NCYF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.20 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 60.20 ($0.79), 371,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 658,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.79).

The stock has a market cap of $257.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.90.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pinnacle Bank Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
Pinnacle Bank Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
Pinnacle Bank Trims Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc.
Pinnacle Bank Trims Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank
Pinnacle Bank Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited.
Pinnacle Bank Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited.
Pinnacle Bank Cuts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc.
Pinnacle Bank Cuts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc.
Kwmg LLC Acquires Shares of 4,540 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
Kwmg LLC Acquires Shares of 4,540 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report