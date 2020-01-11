CQS New City High Yield Fund (LON:NCYF) Trading 0.3% Higher

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.20 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 60.20 ($0.79), 371,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 658,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.79).

The stock has a market cap of $257.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.90.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

