Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Shares Down 3.4%

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.14, approximately 33,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 42,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The company has a market cap of $257.63 million and a PE ratio of 7.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.03.

About Resverlogix (TSE:RVX)

Resverlogix Corp., a development stage company, develops small molecule therapeutics for bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitior in the United States and Canada. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective BET bromodomain inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney diseases, renal diseases, peripheral artery diseases, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.