ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 79.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.