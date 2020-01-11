MXC Capital (LON:MXCP) Shares Down 0.6%

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

MXC Capital Ltd (LON:MXCP)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 76 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.03), approximately 46,946 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 765,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.96.

In other MXC Capital news, insider Ian Smith sold 238,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £276,861.84 ($364,196.05).

