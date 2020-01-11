Chenavari Capital Solutions (LON:CCSL) Stock Price Down 30.9%

Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL)’s share price fell 30.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.50 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), 1,098 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 24,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.29 ($1.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 million and a P/E ratio of 14.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.46.

Chenavari Capital Solutions Company Profile (LON:CCSL)

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in bank capital solutions transactions primarily with the United Kingdom and European banks.

