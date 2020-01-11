Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $288.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.08 and a 200 day moving average of $255.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $290.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.27.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

