Kwmg LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $252.38 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $169.56 and a 12-month high of $254.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.6513 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

