Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $981.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will post $981.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $917.50 million to $1.07 billion. Meritor reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTOR. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $85,689.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $259,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Meritor by 214,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meritor by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of MTOR opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Meritor has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

