Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Clairvest Group Inc (TSE:CVG) shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$51.60 and last traded at C$51.60, 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.30.

The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.96 million and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.66.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.28 million during the quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

