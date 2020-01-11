Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Shares Down 1.8%

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 542 ($7.13) and last traded at GBX 556 ($7.31), approximately 39,997 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 33,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566 ($7.45).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 524.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 522. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.45 million and a P/E ratio of 32.71.

About Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL)

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

