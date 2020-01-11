Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Shares Up 0.3%

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.23 and last traded at $129.60, 1,231 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average is $114.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siemens stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

