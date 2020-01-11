Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and last traded at GBX 1,145 ($15.06), 7,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 53,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,140 ($15.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,099.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,074.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:JUS)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted United States smaller and medium-sized companies. The Investment Adviser, Jupiter Asset Management Limited, takes a risk-averse approach to investment, emphasizing capital preservation.

