JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB) Trading Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC (LON:JPB)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.35 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.99), approximately 4,716 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 74,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.99).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.22.

About JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB)

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

