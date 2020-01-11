INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Trading 2.7% Higher

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, and maintains systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

