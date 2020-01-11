VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.33 and last traded at $70.38, approximately 3,367,232 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,246,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGAZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 11,061.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN in the 4th quarter worth $2,836,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $6,832,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $8,613,000.

