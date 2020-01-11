VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.33 and last traded at $70.38, approximately 3,367,232 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,246,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGAZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 11,061.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN in the 4th quarter worth $2,836,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $6,832,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $8,613,000.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clairvest Group Shares Up 0.6%
Clairvest Group Shares Up 0.6%
Manchester & London Investment Trust Shares Down 1.8%
Manchester & London Investment Trust Shares Down 1.8%
Siemens Shares Up 0.3%
Siemens Shares Up 0.3%
Jupiter US Smaller Companies Trading 0.4% Higher
Jupiter US Smaller Companies Trading 0.4% Higher
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3%
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3%
INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR Trading 2.7% Higher
INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR Trading 2.7% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report