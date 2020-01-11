Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd (ASX:GOZ) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$4.18 ($2.96) and last traded at A$4.21 ($2.99), approximately 1,011,968 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 404,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.23 ($3.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a boost from Growthpoint Properties Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Growthpoint Properties Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

In related news, insider Timothy Collyer 35,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th.

About Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ)

Growthpoint Properties Australia is a publicly traded ASX listed A-REIT (ASX Code: GOZ) that specialises in the ownership and management of quality investment property. Growthpoint owns interests in a diversified portfolio of 59 office and industrial properties throughout Australia valued at approximately $3.9 billion and has an investment mandate to invest in office, industrial and retail property sectors.

