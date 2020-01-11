Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53, 231,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 378,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $224.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

