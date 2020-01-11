Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA:GRI) Trading Down 1.1%

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA:GRI) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.34 and last traded at $47.37, 3,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.5113 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

ALPS ETF Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust offers a number of Funds, each of which has an investment objective, tracks a particular index and utilizes either a replication or representative sampling strategy (the Funds). Each Fund operates as an exchange traded fund (ETF).

