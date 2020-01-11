Short Interest in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Rises By 200.0%

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Shares of NYSE JW.B opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.