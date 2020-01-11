WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 153.7% from the December 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $66.96 on Friday. WNS has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. WNS had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WNS by 110.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

