New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Update

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, an increase of 145.1% from the December 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NGD stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC set a $1.40 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $0.65 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,764,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249,390 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in New Gold by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,027,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

