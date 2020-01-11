Short Interest in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Rises By 177.3%

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 177.3% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFSF shares. ValuEngine cut MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 1,141 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $44,955.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,386.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $818,644.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,887.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFSF. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFSF opened at $38.85 on Friday. MutualFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. MutualFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

