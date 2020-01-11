Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Update

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the December 15th total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polar Power stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 2.04% of Polar Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ POLA opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.87 million, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.