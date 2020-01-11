Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Update

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 166.3% from the December 15th total of 574,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.75.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ MASI opened at $164.46 on Friday. Masimo has a 1 year low of $110.98 and a 1 year high of $165.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.63.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth $1,235,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.