WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Trading 0.8% Higher

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) shares traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $9.85, 3,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut WEIR GRP PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEIR GRP PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

