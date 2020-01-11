Short Interest in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Rises By 136.8%

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 136.8% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Patriot Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Patriot Transportation stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of -0.12. Patriot Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot Transportation stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned 4.41% of Patriot Transportation worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

