Kwmg LLC Purchases 357 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $327.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $257.95 and a 12-month high of $328.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.71 and its 200 day moving average is $304.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

