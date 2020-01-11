Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,799 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,763,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,588,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,379,000 after acquiring an additional 126,472 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after acquiring an additional 129,934 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66,533 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,413,000 after acquiring an additional 81,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.13.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $81.22.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.