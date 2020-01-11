Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,908 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME opened at $205.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.95 and its 200-day moving average is $206.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.