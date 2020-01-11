Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 24,924 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,924 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,757,000 after buying an additional 62,764 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,162,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.90 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 619,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,136,562.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

