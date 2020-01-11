Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,533 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,031.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 433.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,096,950 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.