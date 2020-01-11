Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.28 Million Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,141 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

