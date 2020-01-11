Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 6,271 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $294.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $136.65 and a 1-year high of $303.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,576 shares of company stock valued at $25,603,977 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.79.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

