Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,825 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD opened at $32.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.