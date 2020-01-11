TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,975 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 308,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,416,000 after acquiring an additional 143,143 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 390,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

AMTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.