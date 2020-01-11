Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 692 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 218.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 314.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $293.33 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $169.84 and a one year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,593.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $487,131.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,900 shares in the company, valued at $11,011,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $6,787,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.08.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

