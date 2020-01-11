Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 15,181 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $10,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06. Also, insider Daniel C. Cataldo sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $175,180.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,741 shares of company stock worth $7,335,760.

EV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:EV opened at $47.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.52. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

