Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $9.57 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,702,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,307,000 after buying an additional 238,525 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 20,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.07.

DGX stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $108.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

