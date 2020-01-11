Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,537,000 after buying an additional 307,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,456,000 after buying an additional 457,536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,212,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,120,000 after buying an additional 78,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 522.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 788,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,988,000 after buying an additional 662,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $101.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

